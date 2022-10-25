Football: Emery admits ‘cold, calculating’ decision to leave Villarreal for Villa

LONDON – New Aston Villa coach Unai Emery said on Tuesday he had to be “cold and calculating” when deciding to leave Villarreal for the Premier League side.

The Spaniard, 50, agreed to take over at Villa Park after Steven Gerrard was sacked, ending a successful 2 1/2 year spell at Villarreal.

Emery guided the team to the Europa League trophy in 2021 and took the team to the Champions League semi-finals last season, but Villa activated his release clause – reportedly about £5 million (S$8 million) – on Monday to take him back to England.

“When you take these decisions you have to be cold and calculating, and stick to the contracts that we sign,” he said at Villarreal’s training ground, when asked if he was leaving them in the lurch.

“I have the maturity and experienced to take decisions firmly and with respect.”

Emery said he was grateful to Villarreal, from the board to the supporters, for his time at the club.

“I have been myself here. They gave me the conditions to be myself, at my best version. You must keep having challenges, I had a home at Villarreal,” he said.

“I called Fernando (Roig, the president), on Friday to tell him the situation and that I wanted to be in charge for Sunday’s game and on Monday we would meet. Yesterday it all happened.”

Roig thanked Emery for his work but admitted that his decision took the club by surprise.

“It caught us on the back foot,” Roig said. “We have a great relationship. It’s been a bit tough for us. But against adversity and change we have always shown strength. Today is about Unai Emery, his work and thanking him.

“We’ve been left in a bad position but we thank you and wish you the best.”

Villarreal are close to appointing former Barcelona and Real Betis coach Quique Setien as a replacement, reports in Spain said.

They face Hapoel Be’er Sheva in the Uefa Conference League on Thursday, with director of football Miguel Angel Tena set to take the reins as interim coach.

Villa dismissed Gerrard last Thursday after the Midlands club collected just nine points from 11 games this season. Aaron Danks was appointed caretaker boss and Villa beat Brentford 4-0 on Sunday in his first game in charge.

Emery’s previous job in England was to replace long-serving Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger in 2018, but he lasted only 18 months at the North London club before he was sacked.

But while he failed to revive the Gunners, Emery has a proven track record of getting Spanish teams into the Champions League, finishing third in La Liga three times with Valencia.

However, his biggest claim to fame is a superb record in the Europa League, lifting the trophy three times with Sevilla and once with Villarreal to hold the record for most titles won by a manager in that competition.