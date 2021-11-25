Football: Dzeko double downs Shakhtar to send Inter to brink of Last-16

MILAN (REUTERS) - Edin Dzeko scored twice in the space of six second-half minutes to earn Inter Milan a 2-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk at San Siro on Wednesday (Nov 24) and send the Italians to the brink of their first Champions League knockout stage appearance in a decade.

The Bosnian swept home a finish after 61 minutes to give Inter a deserved lead after they had been left frustrated by two disallowed goals and a string of missed opportunities.

Dzeko did not need long to double his tally, heading in an inviting Ivan Perisic cross to mark his 50th goal in European club competitions.

The result sent Simone Inzaghi's side provisionally top of Group D on 10 points and means Shakhtar, with one point, are guaranteed to finish bottom.

If Sheriff Tiraspol, with six points, fail to beat Real Madrid, on nine points, later on Wednesday, Inter will be guaranteed of a place in the last-16 for the first time since 2011-12.