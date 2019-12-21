Football: Duncan Ferguson would be delighted to work under Carlo Ancelotti at Everton

LONDON (AFP) - Everton caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson said it would be fantastic to work under a top manager like Carlo Ancelotti should the Italian, as widely anticipated, be appointed full-time manager of the Premier League strugglers.

Ferguson - who will still be in charge for Saturday's (Dec 21) home match with Arsenal - has guided Everton to a win and a draw in two league matches, while losing to Leicester on penalties in the League Cup, since replacing the sacked Marco Silva.

"It would be fantastic to work under a top manager, I've worked under a few in the past, and I want to continue my education, if possible," said Ferguson at his pre-match press conference.

Three-time Champions League winning coach Ancelotti has held talks with majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri this week over taking the job.

However, 47-year-old Ferguson claimed to not have heard anything about Ancelotti's imminent arrival.

It has been reported Moshiri had all but promised the job to former Everton manager David Moyes before turning to the 60-year-old Italian once he had been sacked by Napoli last week.

Ferguson, a playing icon when he turned out for Everton in two spells, said Ancelotti would be quite a statement from the club whose last piece of silverware came in 1995.

"I don't know who the new manager will be, but (Ancelotti) is an incredible manager and he's won everything," said Ferguson.

"That's the type of calibre of manager I'm sure the club are looking for and hopefully we will get a top, top guy coming in.

"We are really ambitious as a club, and we want to attract the best guys, it's a massive club, Everton.

"Guys who you are talking of have done it all in the game, and we'd love these type of guys at our club."

Ancelotti if he does accept the post will face quite a challenge to turn the club round, as they presently lie 16th only three points above the relegation places.