Football: Dramatic comeback sends Tottenham Hotspurs into Champions League last 16

Tottenham Spurs' Harry Kane celebrates after scoring the 4-2 during the UEFA Champions League Group B match against Olympiacos Piraeus in London, on Nov 26, 2019.
Published
11 min ago

LONDON (AFP) - Tottenham battled back from two goals down to beat Olympiakos 4-2 and qualify for the Champions League last 16 as manager Jose Mourinho enjoyed a dramatic home debut on Tuesday (Nov 26).

Dele Alli gave last season's runners-up hope of a comeback on the stroke of half-time after the Greek visitors netted twice early on, before a Harry Kane double and Serge Aurier's 73rd-minute goal completed the comeback.

Spurs will finish second in Group B behind Bayern Munich, who secured top spot with a game to spare by thrashing Red Star Belgrade 6-0.

