Football: Doucoure comes off bench to save Watford

LONDON (REUTERS) - Abdoulaye Doucoure came off the bench to bundle home the equaliser and then almost grab a winner as Watford secured a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United at Vicarage Road in the Premier League on Saturday (Dec 29).

The French midfielder was brought on at the start of the second half as Watford went all out to avoid a sixth home league defeat this season.

Doucoure met Gerard Deulofeu's cross with a superb header in the 82nd minute to set up a frantic final few minutes.

Newcastle had led for much of the game after Salomon Rondon, who had been left out of their 4-0 defeat at Liverpool on Wednesday, headed home Matt Ritchie's centre cross.

The goal was Rondon's fifth in eight league games and the Venezuelan almost had another soon after but this time his effort was disallowed for a fractional offside.

Fifteenth-placed Newcastle looked on course to secure the league double over Javi Gracia's inconsistent side before Doucoure, who has been heavily linked with a move away in January, struck the equaliser and then headed wide from four metres in injury time.