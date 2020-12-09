Football: Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko, 16, becomes youngest Champions League player

SAINT PETERSBURG (AFP) - At 16 years and 18 days, Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko became the youngest player in Champions League history on Tuesday (Dec 8) when he came off the bench against Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Cameroon-born Moukoko, who made his European debut as a 58th-minute substitute in Russia, broke the previous record of Celestine Babayaro, who was 16 years and 87 days when he played for Anderlecht in November 1994.

Dortmund, who have already qualified for the last 16, equalised within minutes of Moukoko's introduction, with Lukasz Piszczek cancelling out Sebastian Driussi's first-half goal.

It was the second record Moukoko has claimed in three weeks having become the Bundesliga's youngest player on Nov 21, the day after his 16th birthday.

Moukoko has been promoted to Dortmund's senior squad after sending scoring records tumbling in German youth football, having initially moved to Hamburg, his father's home city, from Cameroon in 2014 as a 10-year-old.