Football: Dortmund's Adeyemi sinks Chelsea with stunning solo Champions League goal

Dortmund – who are on a seven-match winning streak in all competitions – travel to London for the return leg on March 7 and Jude Bellingham believes that, apart from the brilliance of the team’s attack, control and defence will be key to clinching the tie.

“We dominated the first half. They had chances but we were in control for the majority of the first half,” said the English midfielder.

“In the second half, we took the foot off the gas and they had more control. But we showed how well we can defend and see out games.”

Big-spending Chelsea’s inefficiency in front of goal has been an issue for the Premier League club this season and they have registered only one win in 2023.

They missed a number of good chances against Dortmund, including hitting the woodwork through Joao Felix, but failed to find an equaliser.

They looked sharper at the start of the game and Thiago Silva put the ball in the net after 16 minutes, but the Brazilian was penalised for a handball after he had tried to divert in a cross. Dortmund gradually found more space and hit the side netting through Sebastien Haller in the 27th minute.

The visitors, who spent £323.3 million (S$519.7 million) on transfers during the January transfer window to bring in eight players, responded with two big chances of their own, with Felix hitting the crossbar.

Both teams had to wait until the second half to get their first shots on target, with Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel punching a powerful Reece James free kick wide and his Chelsea counterpart, Kepa Arrizabalaga, stopping Julian Brandt’s low drive.

But with the Blues pushing for a goal and forcing another fine Kobel save, it was Dortmund who struck after 63 minutes with Adeyemi’s stunning goal.