Football: Dortmund reach Champions League last 16 after Mahrez's penalty miss

DORTMUND, Germany - Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel’s penalty save from Riyad Mahrez helped his side to a goalless draw with Manchester City on Tuesday and qualification for the Champions League last 16.

Mahrez was brought down by Emre Can in the 56th minute but Kobel pushed away the Algerian’s effort from the spot to help his side through to the knockout stage for the seventh time in nine years.

Premier League champions City sit three points clear of Dortmund in Group G and are confirmed as group winners due to their superior head-to-head record.

With City already qualified for the last 16, coach Pep Guardiola rotated his starting line-up, with Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish and goalkeeper Ederson among the substitutes, giving former Arminia Bielefeld ‘keeper Stefan Ortega his debut.

Red-hot striker Erling Haaland, playing in front of Dortmund’s famous yellow wall for the first time since leaving the club for City, had few clear chances in the first period and was subbed off at half-time, likely with the Saturday clash with Leicester in mind.

Sevilla’s 3-0 defeat of FC Copenhagen earlier on Tuesday left Dortmund only needing a draw to qualify.

The teenage duo of Karim Adeyemi and Youssoufa Moukoko had several first-half chances to give Dortmund the lead, but it was City who had the best opportunity of the match.

Former Liverpool midfielder Can, standing in for the suspended Salih Ozcan, struggled with City’s pace on the counter and gave away a clear spot-kick.

Mahrez struck the penalty solidly but Swiss ‘keeper Kobel got both palms on the ball to keep City scoreless.

In the closing stages, both sides appeared content to share the honours, eliminating Sevilla and Copenhagen.

In the final Group G games next week, Dortmund travel to Copenhagen while Man City host Sevilla. AFP