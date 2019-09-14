Football: Dortmund go top of the Bundesliga with 4-0 win over Leverkusen

BERLIN (DPA) - Borussia Dortmund swept to a 4-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen to go top of the Bundesliga on Saturday (Sept 14), level on nine points with RB Leipzig.

Leipzig will be looking to go back on top and make it four wins out of four when they host Bayern Munich in the day's top game.

Marco Reus scored twice and Paco Alcacer and Raphael Guerreiro were also on target as Dortmund bounced back from a 3-1 defeat to Union Berlin in their last league outing.

Elsewhere, Borussia Moenchengladbach won 1-0 at Cologne in the Rhine derby, Augsburg downed Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1, Werder Bremen won 2-1 at Union Berlin, and Mainz picked up their first points in a 2-1 defeat of visiting Hertha Berlin.