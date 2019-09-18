Football: Dortmund draw 0-0 with Barca on Messi return

DORTMUND, Germany (REUTERS) - Borussia Dortmund hit the woodwork and had a penalty saved before drawing 0-0 with Barcelona in their Champions League Group F opener on Tuesday (Sept 17), with Lionel Messi making his first appearance of the season for the Spaniards.

Barca's in-form 16-year-old Ansu Fati became the club's youngest player to feature in a Uefa competition when he started but he failed to make any real impact before being replaced by fit-again Messi just before the hour mark.

Even after the Argentine took the field it was the Germans who were more dangerous, with captain Marco Reus' 57th minute penalty saved by Marc Andre ter Stegen.

Reus was denied twice more by ter Stegen and Julian Brandt rattled the crossbar with a thundering shot in the 77th.

Finding space in or around the box was virtually impossible for either side in the first half and the expected fireworks between two sides known for their attacking game never materialised.

Dortmund's Jadon Sancho remained subdued while Fati showed none of the goalscoring form that has turned him into the latest football sensation in Spain.

It took Dortmund 25 minutes to carve out their first chance with a fine Thorgan Hazard through ball that sent Reus into the area but Germany team mate ter Stegen got he better of him.

Luis Suarez wriggled his way into the box to create a rare chance and tried to surprise Roman Buerki with a clever shot from a tight angle but the Dortmund keeper did well to guard the near post and palm the Uruguayan's effort wide.

Dortmund were then awarded a spot kick when Sancho was brought down but ter Stegen picked the right corner to stop Reus' penalty. He was again on hand later to block a Reus shot.

Messi's introduction on the hour in the forward's first game since his pre-season injury, gave the Spaniards more pace and he made some darting runs but did not create enough for a goal.

In the group's earlier game Inter Milan were surprisingly held to a 1-1 home draw by Slavia Prague.