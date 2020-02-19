Football: Dortmund beat PSG 2-1 in Champions League with sensational Haaland double

DORTMUND, Germany (REUTERS) - Borussia Dortmund teenager Erling Haaland scored twice in eight minutes to lead his team to a 2-1 victory over Paris St Germain in their Champions League Round of 16 first leg on Tuesday (Feb 18).

The Norwegian, 19, who joined in the winter and has already netted eight times in five Bundesliga matches, stabbed in from close range after a quick-fire passing move in the 69th minute.

He then thundered in an unstoppable shot for his second goal in the 77th, two minutes after PSG's Brazilian forward Neymar had levelled for the French champions.

Haaland, the first Dortmund player to score in his first league, German Cup and Champions League matches, has reached 10 goals in seven games in Europe's elite competition this season, including eight for Salzburg in the group stage, faster than anyone.

He is only the second teenager to net 10 Champions League goals, after Kylian Mbappe, and is the first teenager to score 10 in a single campaign in the competition.

"I still need to improve, keep working," Haaland said. "I want to go far in the Champions League. With the second goal I enjoyed the moment."

PSG, who were eliminated at this stage of the competition in the previous three seasons, had fit-again Neymar and Mbappe back in the starting lineup but they were almost completely shut out by an extremely efficient Dortmund backline.

In a cautious first half the French side had the slight advantage in possession but Dortmund carved out the only real chance after 27 minutes with a curled shot from Jadon Sancho.

Mbappe and Neymar were kept under tight surveillance, with Dortmund defenders Mats Hummels, Lukasz Piszczek -- on his 350th appearance for the club in all competitions -- and Dan Axel Zagadou denying the pair any space to manoeuvre.

The Germans' main firepower, Haaland, was also shackled for about an hour before finally finding some space to complete a quick Dortmund move.

PSG, who will be without Marco Verratti and Thomas Meunier for the return leg after they picked up bookings, drew level through Neymar, who found the net after a fine run down the right by Mbappe. The Brazilian also later hit the post.

But the visitors could do nothing when 17-year-old substitute Giovanni Reyna found Haaland at the edge of the box and the in-form forward released a fiercely struck left-foot effort that gave PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas no chance.

The return leg is in Paris on March 11.