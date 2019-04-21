Football: Deulofeu double seals Watford win at Huddersfield

HUDDERSFIELD, England (REUTERS) - Gerard Deulofeu scored in each half as Watford beat Huddersfield Town 2-1 to clinch their first Premier League away win in four games at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday (April 20).

The visitors opened the scoring inside five minutes after an effort from Abdoulaye Doucoure was blocked by Huddersfield centre back Terence Kongolo inside the area, only for Deulofeu to slot home a curling effort.

The Spanish winger doubled his tally for the afternoon with an identical goal after Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl had saved the initial effort from Doucoure.

It was the Deulofeu's ninth league goal of the campaign, continuing his sparkling run of form after his two strikes against Wolverhampton Wanderers put Watford in the FA Cup final.

Relegated Huddersfield struggled to create opportunities for the majority of the game before substitute Karlan Grant headed in a late consolation goal.

Watford boss Javi Gracia was pleased with an all-round display from Deulofeu, who has now scored six goals in his last five away league appearances.

"He's scoring important goals and very good goals," Gracia said.

"All goals are good for me, but in this moment I think Gerard is scoring and he is living an important moment for him and for the team, helping the team with his goals."

The win took Watford provisionally to seventh in the league standings, which could guarantee a Europa League spot should Manchester City beat them in the FA Cup final.

"This week is going to be tough with Southampton and Wolves," former Barcelona winger Deulofeu said.

"We know the FA Cup final is going to be tough against Manchester City but we did 10 months really well and we have to finish in the best way so we'll try to finish seventh."

Grant's fourth league goal of the season made him Huddersfield's top scorer of the campaign as the Terriers moved level with Derby County's lowest Premier League tally of 20 goals in 2007-08.