Football: Denmark seal Euro 2020 place with Ireland draw

DUBLIN (REUTERS) - Denmark got the point they needed to seal a place at Euro 2020 as Group D runners-up with a 1-1 draw in Ireland on Monday (Nov 18) that consigned the hosts to the playoffs for the third successive tournament.

A 73rd minute Martin Braithwaite goal set the 1992 European champions on their way to celebrating qualification in Dublin for the second tournament in a row after a 5-1 win almost two years ago to the day had sent them to last year's World Cup.

But they had to survive a late onslaught when Ireland, the better side throughout, scored only their seventh goal in eight qualifiers when Matt Doherty headed home after 85 minutes but they could not get the win they needed to qualify automatically.

Denmark, whose capital, like Dublin, will be one of the tournament's host cities next year, finished three points ahead of Ireland after the two sides' second draw of the campaign to join group winners Switzerland in the finals.