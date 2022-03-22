Football: Defender Pepe out of Portugal's World Cup qualifier due to virus

(REUTERS) - Portugal defender Pepe will miss their World Cup play-off semi-final against Turkey on Thursday (March 24) after testing positive for Covid-19, the Portuguese Football Federation said.

The 39-year-old's absence means the former European champions will be without their two first-choice centre backs for the clash in Porto, with Ruben Dias ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

Coach Fernando Santos has called up Lille defender Tiago Djalo as a replacement for Pepe.

The winners of the match will face either Italy or North Macedonia five days later in a game that will determine one of the last three spots left for European teams at Qatar 2022, which kicks off in November.