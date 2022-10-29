Football: De Bruyne fires Man City to victory in Haaland’s absence

Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne scoring from a free-kick against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday. PHOTO: REUTERS
LEICESTER – A stunning free-kick from Kevin de Bruyne earned Manchester City a 1-0 win at Leicester City on Saturday, a win that moved the champions back to the top of the English Premier League.

With top goalscorer Erling Haaland missing a Premier League game for the first time since arriving at City through injury, the visitors lacked a cutting edge in the first half, with Leicester containing them with ease.

It was clear it would take something special to unlock the determined hosts, with Belgium midfielder de Bruyne stepping up, firing an unstoppable free-kick into the net four minutes after the break to put City in front.

The Foxes responded well and had a chance to level through a stunning volley from Youri Tielemans, but Man City goalkeeper Ederson brilliantly tipped the thunderbolt of a strike on to the crossbar.

The hosts kept coming, putting City under plenty of late pressure, but the champions held on to climb back to the top of the standings on 29 points, one clear of Arsenal who play Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Leicester stay in 17th spot after 13 games. REUTERS

