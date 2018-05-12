Football: DC United coach Ben Olsen confirms Wayne Rooney interest

LONDON (REUTERS) - DC United coach Ben Olsen has confirmed the club's interest in signing Everton's Wayne Rooney but added any deal to take the English striker to Major League Soccer had yet to be completed.

Former England captain Rooney has been subject to intense speculation over the last few days, with multiple British media reports saying that a deal had been agreed "in principle" for him to move to the United States.

"Certainly the deal is not done but obviously there is some interest from our end," Olsen told American website TMZ on Friday (May 11).

Rooney, who rejoined his boyhood club Everton from Manchester United in July last year, scored 11 goals in the first half of the campaign but has failed to nail down a starting place under manager Sam Allardyce.

Allardyce said on Friday that Rooney has not requested to leave the Merseyside club but he would be "comfortable" if any player wanted to move on.

The 32-year-old Rooney will have an opportunity to complete a move to DC United when the MLS mid-season transfer window opens on July 10.