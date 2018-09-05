Football: David Beckham's new MLS team will be called Inter Miami to recognise Latino community

(THE GUARDIAN) - From the league that brought you exotic names such as LA Galaxy, Miami Fusion, Tampa Bay Mutiny and, um, DC United a new power has arisen. David Beckham's new Major League Soccer franchise will be called Inter Miami.

Although the name sounds like it is a reference to the Italian Serie A's famous Inter, it is actually a nod to Miami's Spanish-speaking community. The club's full name is Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami.

"This is such a proud day for myself and for the entire team," the former England football captain said in a press statement. "We are taking another important step in establishing our club and today marks an important moment in the history of Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami."

According to the 2010 census, 70 per cent of Miami's population is Latino and around the same number spoke Spanish at home.

"Our city and our fans draw their strength from the dreams of a global population that calls Miami home," managing owner Jorge Mas said. "It is only fitting that our name pays tribute to the inclusiveness that makes us who we are."

While the club now has a name, it has yet to build a stadium. The city will have a referendum later this year on whether to back plans to build a 25,000-seat stadium on land currently occupied by a golf course.

The team is due to make their debut in the 2020 season.