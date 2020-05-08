Football: Danes reach new deal to stage postponed Euro 2020 games, says FA

COPENHAGEN (REUTERS) - Denmark will still be able to host four games at soccer's postponed 2020 European Championship next year despite a clash with the opening stages of the Tour De France, the country's Football Association said in a statement on Thursday (May 7).

With Denmark already hosting the opening stages of the 2021 Tour, the Danish FA had to make new agreements with the city of Copenhagen and its partners at the Parken Stadium following the postponement of the Euros due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Thank you to the Parken, the city of Copenhagen, Uefa and the Tour de France for finding constructive solutions to the difficult challenge of accommodating both the European Championship and the Tour de France within a few weeks," said Jesper Moller, chairman of the Danish FA.

The Euro 2020 finals start on June 11 and run to July 11, while the opening three stage of the Tour are from July 2-4.

Copenhagen mayor Frank Jensen said: "It has been my greatest wish for Copenhagen to host both the European Championship and the Tour de France next summer.

"It now seems we have succeeded. We can now look forward to a fantastic sporting summer in Copenhagen next year with lots of celebration and togetherness."

Denmark is due to stage three group games and a last 16 match for Euro 2020, with all the matches taking place at the Parken Stadium which is home to the national team.