Football: Cristiano Ronaldo's lawyers want lawsuit to go to private arbitration

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Cristiano Ronaldo's lawyers are trying to push a lawsuit by a Nevada woman who alleges the soccer star raped her out of US court and into private arbitration.

Court documents filed in Las Vegas ask a judge to declare a confidentiality agreement and US$375,000 (S$521,000) hush-money settlement stemming from the 2009 encounter are still in effect with plaintiff Kathryn Mayorga.

Mayorga's lawyers didn't immediately respond Wednesday (Aug 14) to messages.

Ronaldo's attorney, Peter Christiansen, declined comment. He has said Ronaldo and Mayorga had consensual sex at a Las Vegas hotel.

The Aug 8 court filing disputes claims by Mayorga's lawyers that she was too traumatised to be legally competent to enter the confidentiality agreement in 2010.