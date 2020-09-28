Football: Covid-hit David Moyes masterminds West Ham's 4-0 win over Wolves - from home

LONDON (REUTERS) - West Ham United boss David Moyes is still calling the shots at the London Premier League club despite having to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19. The Hammers thumped Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-0 on Sunday, with the manager pulling the strings from home.

"There were a lot of phone calls with David Moyes, (assistant coach) Stuart Pearce was inundated. David picked the team and controlled the substitutions," stand-in boss Alan Irvine told BT Sport.

The win will have been a welcome boost for Moyes but may have caused him some added stress due to the excellent performance of midfield lynchpin Declan Rice.

Rice, who has been linked with a move to Chelsea, put in another stellar display, and West Ham will have a tough time hanging on to one of their key players with the transfer window closing on Oct 5.

"Declan (Rice) is extremely happy. He was captain today, he is not somebody with other things on his mind," Irvine said before suggesting that any transfers at West Ham might involve players arriving, rather than departing.

"Every manager wants to strengthen and David is no exception. But you need to strengthen, they can't just be players for the sake of it.

"All the players and staff have been fantastic. Declan is extremely happy here and is an important player for us."