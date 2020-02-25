Football: Coronavirus disrupts Singapore Premier League fixtures, champions DPMM's preparations

SINGAPORE - Days before the new Singapore Premier League season begins on Saturday (Feb 29), Brunei DPMM's title defence has gotten off to an inauspicious start.

The Football Association of Singapore announced on Monday the postponement of four games, three of which involve the defending champions who have precautionary travel restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak.

DPMM coach Adrian Pennock described his side's chances of back-to-back league championships as "incredibly hard", even if they have retained top scorer Andrei Varankou and defender Charlie Clough.

Pennock, 48, told The Straits Times: "Lion City Sailors, Tampines, Hougang and Albirex recruited exceptionally well, and we won't be favourites to win the league.

"We have an ageing squad, so our objective this season is to bring through younger players because the future is important.

"The other teams may also have an advantage if they play on a more regular basis than us because of the disruption, so we hope this virus situation improves dramatically not just for football, but for everyone's general well-being."

The epidemic has affected more than 80,000 and killed more than 2,700 people worldwide. There are no reported cases in Brunei.

Meanwhile, Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City have travelled to Singapore to face Hougang in the AFC Cup on Tuesday (Feb 25) as planned.

DPMM were originally scheduled to face Tampines Rovers in last Saturday's Community Shield at the Jalan Besar Stadium but were replaced by Hougang United.

The Brunei team's first league game was to be Saturday's SPL season opener against Lion City Sailors, the country's first privatised club, at the Bishan Stadium.

But that has been rescheduled and DPMM will have to wait another week before their first competitive fixture - against last season's runners-up Tampines in Bandar Seri Begawan on March 6.

DPMM's away game against Albirex Niigata on March 13 has been switched to a home match against the same opponents a day later. A home clash against the Young Lions on March 18 has also been delayed to June 17.

With these changes, DPMM's earliest visit to Singapore will be on April 5 against Hougang. The remaining affected game is the Tanjong Pagar United-Albirex clash, pushed back two days to March 18.

Given the current medical situation, Sailors goalkeeper Hassan Sunny said disruptions were to be expected. The club, backed by Singaporean billionaire Forrest Li, start with three away games - at Tanjong Pagar, Tampines and Albirex - before their first home match on April 12 against the Young Lions.

The Sailors also cancelled a pre-season training tour in Thailand last month - after an increase in coronavirus cases there - and played friendlies in Malaysia instead.

Hassan, 35: "I would be lying if I said we are not disappointed not to be able to play our first game at home, but health comes first... We just have to adapt."

The Sailors have arranged a friendly against National Football League champions Tiong Bahru on Friday as a final tune-up for the SPL.

Hassan said: "Hopefully the virus clears soon and the league scheduling, and life, can go back to normal without further disruptions."