Football: Conte slams VAR for ‘damage’ as Spurs are made to wait for Champions League progress

LONDON - Tottenham manager Antonio Conte said VAR is doing “damage” to football after he was sent off for protesting Harry Kane’s disallowed stoppage-time strike in a 1-1 draw with Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday.

Spurs had looked set for the Champions League last 16 when the England captain scored in the 95th minute.

But after a Video Assistant Referee review lasting over three minutes, the goal was disallowed for offside, sparking fury from Conte.

The Italian was shown a red card by Dutch referee Danny Makkelie, meaning he is likely to be banned from the touchline when Tottenham visit Marseille on Tuesday.

Conte’s men still lead Group D by a point from Sporting and Eintracht Frankfurt, but all four teams in the section can still qualify.

A point will be enough for Spurs in southern France to progress, while Sporting also just need a draw to go through when they host Frankfurt.

“I think VAR is creating a lot of damage,” Conte told BT Sport. “I want to see if we are in another big stadium, another big team, if they are ready to disallow this type of goal?

“When you invent this kind of situation it is incredible. You create a lot of damage to clubs.”

Tottenham had been forced the come from behind after ex-Spurs forward Marcus Edwards opened the scoring for Sporting.

Rodrigo Bentancur levelled 10 minutes from time and the home side thought they had snatched victory at the death when Kane smashed in from a narrow angle.

But Kane was adjudged to have been just in front of the ball from Emerson Royal’s header despite the Brazilian heading the ball backwards across goal before it struck a Sporting defender.

“A few of us don’t have a clue what happened,” said Tottenham defender Matt Doherty. “I thought because it went backwards and hit a defender, it was a different phase of play. I’ll have to look at the rule book.

“If we’re being honest, we didn’t play that well. We’re top of the group. It’s not how we wanted the night to go, but it’s still in our hands.”

A point was the least that Sporting deserved after enjoying the better of the chances until the closing stages.

Conte has called on the Spurs’ board to further strengthen his squad in the January transfer window after back-to-back defeats dampened their bright start to the Premier League season.

However, it was a Tottenham academy graduate discarded by the club at a young age that was the star of the opening 45 minutes.

Edwards made just one appearance for his boyhood club before leaving to make his career in Portugal, firstly with Vitoria Guimaraes, before making the move to Sporting and came back to haunt his old club with a fine strike into the bottom corner on 22 minutes.

Spurs have badly missed the creativity of Dejan Kulusevki and goal threat of Richarlison in recent weeks through injury.