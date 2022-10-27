Football: Conte sees red as VAR denies Spurs place in Champions League last 16

LONDON - Tottenham were denied a place in the last 16 of the Champions League as Harry Kane’s strike deep into stoppage time was ruled out after a VAR review in a 1-1 draw with Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday.

Spurs now still need at least a point when they travel to Marseille on Tuesday to reach the knockout phase with all four sides in Group D still alive heading into matchday six.

A draw will also be enough for Sporting to go through when they host Eintracht Frankfurt.

Spurs will most likely have to cope without coach Antonio Conte on the sidelines in southern France after the Italian was shown a red card in a controversial finale.

Tottenham had been forced the come from behind after ex-Spurs forward Marcus Edwards opened the scoring for Sporting.

Rodrigo Bentancur levelled 10 minutes from time and the home side thought they had snatched victory at the death when Kane smashed in from a narrow angle.

But after a VAR check lasting over three minutes, Kane was judged to have been offside from Emerson Royal’s header.

A point was the least that Sporting deserved after enjoying the better of the chances until the closing stages.

Conte has called on the Spurs’ board to further strengthen his squad in the January transfer window after back-to-back defeats dampened their bright start to the Premier League season.

However, it was a Tottenham academy graduate discarded by the club at a young age that was the star of the opening 45 minutes.

Edwards made just one appearance for his boyhood club before leaving to make his career in Portugal, firstly with Vitoria Guimaraes, before making the move to Sporting and came back to haunt his old club with a fine strike into the bottom corner on 22 minutes.

Spurs have badly missed the creativity of Dejan Kulusevki and goal threat of Richarlison in recent weeks through injury.