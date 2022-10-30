Football: Conte happy again as Tottenham get 'nasty' in comeback win

BOURNEMOUTH, England - Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte praised his team for playing “more nasty” as they roared back from 2-0 down to beat Bournemouth 3-2 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Once again Spurs struggled to maintain a high level throughout 90 minutes – a mark of their recent slump – as Bournemouth led with two goals by Kieffer Moore.

But Tottenham dominated after going two down in the 49th minute with Ryan Sessegnon and Ben Davies levelling it up before Rodrigo Bentancur struck a stoppage-time winner to keep the London side in third place in the table.

It was a welcome return to winning ways after league defeats against Manchester United and Newcastle United had put a dampener on an impressive start to the season.

But Conte said his players should not have to wait until they are in trouble before finding some spark – a similar situation to this week’s Champions League draw with Sporting when Bentancur scored a late leveller.

“I have to be honest, and also, after the first half, my feeling was positive,” Conte told reporters.

“The only situation that I ask of my players is that we are to show more personality and take more responsibility because this game was on us.

“I think in the second half, despite conceding the second goal, we started to play nasty, with a will and desire to hurt the opponent. To not only move the ball and show ‘Look, we are good and so nice’ but in an effective way.

“I think we created many chances to score and at the end we won the game in a difficult stadium because Bournemouth is a really good team.”