Football: Conte focuses on the present as Spurs seek to bounce back

LONDON – Antonio Conte wants Tottenham Hotspur to do well in the long run, and is waiting to speak to the club hierarchy regarding the “best solution” going forward.

But, for now, he is focused on the present as Spurs prepare to host Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Wednesday.

When asked on Tuesday if he is prepared to be at the club for the many years to come, he said: “This is a topic that we go to face with the club (in) the right moment.

“I think in this moment we have to be concentrated on the present and to try to do our best. This season will be much more difficult than last season because after the transfer market you have seen many teams have improved a lot. You have to face a lot of big, big teams. For sure there will be the time to speak with the club to understand which is the best solution for us.”

Despite losing their last two Premier League games – to Manchester United and Newcastle United – Conte’s men are top of Group D in the Champions League and will advance to the knockout stage with a win.

They have seven points, one more than Marseille and Sporting, while Eintracht Frankfurt are bottom on four points.

“We want to finish in the best possible way before World Cup,” Conte added. “My priority now is not in January (transfer window) but to finish in best way before World Cup.”

Cristian Romero and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are the latest injury concerns for Conte and the duo will take a late fitness test.

The Tottenham boss had already conceded that neither Dejan Kulusevski nor Richarlison are fit for Wednesday, and he had said that his squad lacks depth – one of the issues he feels needs to be discussed with the club.

“We have to try to keep the fingers crossed that we don’t have injuries because we are not a team with a squad depth to face competition like Premier League and Champions League,” he said.

“We have to go step by step, (have) time and patience to have two, three transfer markets to bring this squad (to be) competitive to play two important competitions.”

The 2-1 loss to Newcastle ended a 10-game home winning run for Spurs. But they have scored in all of their home fixtures this term.

Sporting could miss up to five players. Daniel Braganca, Luis Neto and Sebastian Coates are all injured, while Pedro Goncalves and Ricardo Esgaio are suspended.

“Tottenham... they play at home, they have an advantage and we will fight as always and we will compete to win the game,” said Sporting coach Ruben Amorim. REUTERS