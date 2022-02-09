Football: Conte eyes Eriksen reunion after success at Inter Milan

LONDON (REUTERS) - Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte was surprised by Christian Eriksen's quick comeback after the Denmark midfielder's cardiac arrest at last year's European Championship and did not rule out a reunion with the midfielder in the close season.

Eriksen helped Conte's Inter Milan win the Serie A title last term but had to leave the club as the Italian league does not permit players to play with a heart-starting device implant.

The 29-year-old, who spent seven years at Spurs before his move to Inter, was a free agent when he joined Brentford last month, signing a contract until the end of the season.

"Honestly, I thought Christian needed more time before coming back to play in England. For sure, Eriksen is part of Tottenham's story. To come back here would be a good opportunity for him, for me, for the club," Conte told reporters.

"Now he's signed for Brentford, only six months, we'll see what happens."

Eriksen spent two seasons at Inter under Conte.

"I'm the first person to be happy to see him again on the pitch because we spent a really good time at Inter Milan together," Conte added.

"We won the league, we spent two important seasons together. I wish him all the best for the future."