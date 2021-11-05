Football: Conte enjoys winning start with Spurs in frantic Vitesse clash

LONDON (REUTERS) - Antonio Conte got a crash course in what he can expect as Tottenham Hotspur's new manager after the Italian's first game in charge ended in a 3-2 home victory over Vitesse Arnhem in the Europa Conference League on Thursday (Nov 4).

Conte, who replaced Nuno Espirito Santo this week after the Portuguese was sacked 10 Premier League games into his first season, watched his side tear into a 3-0 lead after 28 minutes with Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura on target plus an own goal.

He then watched Vitesse score twice in seven minutes before halftime in a frantic tie complete with three red cards and an outbreak of crowd trouble amongst the visiting supporters.

Defender Cristian Romero saw red for Tottenham on the hour while visiting defender Danilho Doekhi and goalkeeper Markus Schubert were later sent off for the Dutch side.

In the end Spurs held on for the three points which boosted their hopes of making progress in Europe's third-tier club competition. They are now second in Group G with seven points, three behind leaders Rennes, who beat Slovenian side Mura 1-0.