Football: Conte enjoying his ‘adventure’ with Tottenham

LONDON – It has been nearly a year since Antonio Conte was appointed the Tottenham manager in November 2021, and the Italian has taken the time to declare that he is “enjoying his time” at the club.

Speaking ahead of Spurs’ Premier League trip to Bournemouth on Saturday, the 53-year-old said: “I always say that I am enjoying my time in Tottenham and in one year we had a great path together, with club, players, fans and you (media).

“I think I am enjoying every single moment in my adventure in Tottenham. For sure I discover a modern club, a club with fantastic training ground and amazing stadium. The passion of the fans, at the same time the demands of our fans. The demand is very high. I continue to enjoy every day.”

Conte has many reasons to be optimistic, but Tottenham have now gone three games without a win in all competitions with their league defeats by Manchester United and Newcastle United followed by a 1-1 Champions League draw with Sporting Lisbon in midweek.

Despite their two straight Premier League losses, Spurs are still in third place on 23 points. But Chelsea (21) and United (20) have played a match less and are hot on their heels. Conte knows his men must start winning amid the tight schedule before the World Cup if they are to keep up the top-four chase.

“I think for sure every team playing in Europe is a bit tired, especially Premier League teams that play both and play massive games. For this reason have to pay great attention to rotation and play strong team,” added the Spurs boss, who will still be without forwards Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski.

Tottenham have also won just once in their last six away games in all competitions, something which Conte will be wary of.

Bournemouth, however, are struggling in 14th – only four points separate them from the relegation zone and they have found it difficult to score goals this season.

The home side have netted only 10 goals, the least of any side outside the drop zone, and only four have come at their ground. The Cherries have also failed to score in four of their six home games this campaign.

But interim boss Gary O’Neil is unfazed by the challenge. He said: “I’m really looking forward to the game. At home in front of our own fans, the boys will be looking forward. Another chance for us to go and put on a good performance.” AFP, REUTERS