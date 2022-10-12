Football: Conmebol backs Infantino for new term as Fifa president

The South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) expressed its unanimous support for incumbent Fifa president Gianni Infantino as he seeks to be re-elected at the 73rd Fifa congress in March 2023.

Infantino, 52, will be standing for a third stint in charge of football's global governing body having defeated Sheikh Salman to claim the presidency in 2016 following Sepp Blatter's resignation.

"After a conversation about the current reality and the future scenario for South American and world football, the Conmebol member associations gave their unanimous support to Infantino," Conmebol said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) have also expressed their support for Infantino in recent months.

Meanwhile, the South American body also said on Tuesday that the video assistant referee (VAR) will be used in all phases of its two most important club competitions from 2023.

Until now, the technology - which was first adopted by Conmebol in 2017 - has been used only after the group stages of the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana.

"This will bring greater transparency from the very beginning of the main club tournaments on the continent," read a Conmebol statement.

"This has been Conmebol's aim since this technological tool was implemented and it has been a request of several clubs participating in the aforementioned tournaments."

The organisation said it made the decision following a meeting of its technical committee at its headquarters in Luque, Paraguay. REUTERS, XINHUA