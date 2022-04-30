Football: Confident Conte feels his Spurs are 'ready' for Champions League

LONDON - Tottenham manager Antonio Conte insists his team are "ready to right" for Champions League football and is confident they can get the necessary results in their final five English Premier League matches to qualify.

In a one-on-one interview with The Straits Times at the Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on Friday (April 29), the Italian, 52, said: "Yes, I am confident. I didn't feel this in the past and I said that at one point of the season. Now, the team improved a lot, now we are ready.

"It doesn't mean that for sure we are going to get a place in the Champions League but I say that we are ready to fight and we'll see what happens.

"I have seen a great improvement. Otherwise, we don't stay, with five games to go, in the fight for a place."

While admitting there is pressure to deliver, Conte wants his players to "enjoy" the situation. He added: "It is a big achievement to have this possibility to get a place in the Champions League and we deserve it because we work very hard. I have seen great improvement about my players.

"It's right to feel the pressure but the pressure has to be right pressure. I tell my players to live this moment with joy, passion and enthusiasm."

What a difference two months make. In February, after Spurs had lost four out of five league matches, a miserable Conte said he was unhappy at the club and described the situation as "very frustrating".

The former Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan manager had taken over from Nuno Espirito Santo in November and set a club record by going unbeaten in his first nine matches. When results went south though, there was speculation he could leave despite signing a deal until June 2023.

On Friday, he gave the clearest indication yet that his future lies in north London when he slammed rumours of him moving to French champions Paris Saint-Germain as "fake news".

He reiterated to ST how happy he is and the good relationship he has with chairman Daniel Levy and managing director Fabio Paratici and stressed he is "enjoying my time at Tottenham, because Tottenham is a really great club".

He added: "It's good to be the manager to work here and to breathe this atmosphere. To work with good people is very, very important."

When Conte first arrived, Spurs were eighth. They are fifth and two points behind Arsenal for the last Champions League spot.