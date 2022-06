SINGAPORE - Manchester City's continued failure to win the Champions League is down to Pep Guardiola, whose tactical mistakes has "held them back" and patience at the Etihad Stadium for European success must be wearing thin, said former Germany international Dietmar Hamann on Saturday (June 11).

The Spaniard took charge of the Citizens in 2016 and has led the club to four English Premier League titles, one FA Cup, and four League Cups.