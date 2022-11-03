Football: Chilwell’s injury ‘not positive’ and likely to be out of World Cup

LONDON – Chelsea manager Graham Potter admitted that Ben Chilwell’s hamstring injury in the 2-1 Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday “does not look positive” and that England are likely to be without the left-back for the World Cup.
Denis Zakaria scored the winner on his Chelsea debut as the Blues came from behind to beat the Croatian champions at Stamford Bridge. Raheem Sterling netted the other goal while Bruno Petkovic was on the scoresheet for Dinamo.
Despite the win – Chelsea were already guaranteed to finish top of Group E – the night ended on a sour note for Potter and England when Chilwell, 25, had to be helped off the field in stoppage time to seemingly spoil his hopes of going to Qatar.
“It doesn’t look positive. It’s a hamstring,” said Potter. “We will have to scan it and see how it is.
“To see him pull up like that, it’s not a great sight. So fingers crossed when we get it scanned it isn’t too bad. It can be not as severe but we have to cross our fingers at the moment. But clearly, we’re disappointed.
“Sadly, he won’t be the only one that is affected in this period because October was incredibly challenging in terms of the games we had to play. But it is what it is.”
Chilwell, who has 17 caps for the Three Lions, was part of the England squad who reached the final of Euro 2020.
Gareth Southgate’s men open their campaign against Iran on Nov 21.
Former England boss Glenn Hoddle, who guided the team at the 1998 World Cup in France, said that he doubted Chilwell would recover in time.
“I feel for him dreadfully... that one just went. His face went and as he touches the ball he grimaces and looks in real pain. It looks like a nasty one,” he said.
Fellow Blues and defender Reece James has been already ruled out of the World Cup after suffering a knee injury, and Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker is struggling with a groin problem.
The final Fifa deadline for World Cup squads is Nov 13, a week before the tournament kicks off on Nov 20.
Victory on Wednesday would have secured Dinamo a place in the Europa League knockout stage and they made a flying start when Petkovic headed in after seven minutes.
Potter named a stronger-than-expected line-up and two of his star names combined for the equaliser as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s backheel teed up Sterling for his first goal in nine games.
Zakaria has had to be patient for an opportunity since joining from Juventus on loan on transfer deadline day.
There have even been reports of the Swiss midfielder’s loan being cut short in January, but he made his mark by side-footing into the bottom corner from Mason Mount’s cross.
“I have to say, (it’s been) very, very difficult,” Zakaria told BT Sport. “I like to play and always want to play.
“When you have to see your teammates from the bench it is not easy but I was always behind the team and was waiting for my chance. Today it came and I took my chance.” AFP, REUTERS