Football: Chilwell’s injury ‘not positive’ and likely to be out of World Cup

LONDON – Chelsea manager Graham Potter admitted that Ben Chilwell’s hamstring injury in the 2-1 Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday “does not look positive” and that England are likely to be without the left-back for the World Cup.

Denis Zakaria scored the winner on his Chelsea debut as the Blues came from behind to beat the Croatian champions at Stamford Bridge. Raheem Sterling netted the other goal while Bruno Petkovic was on the scoresheet for Dinamo.

Despite the win – Chelsea were already guaranteed to finish top of Group E – the night ended on a sour note for Potter and England when Chilwell, 25, had to be helped off the field in stoppage time to seemingly spoil his hopes of going to Qatar.

“It doesn’t look positive. It’s a hamstring,” said Potter. “We will have to scan it and see how it is.

“To see him pull up like that, it’s not a great sight. So fingers crossed when we get it scanned it isn’t too bad. It can be not as severe but we have to cross our fingers at the moment. But clearly, we’re disappointed.

“Sadly, he won’t be the only one that is affected in this period because October was incredibly challenging in terms of the games we had to play. But it is what it is.”

Chilwell, who has 17 caps for the Three Lions, was part of the England squad who reached the final of Euro 2020.

Gareth Southgate’s men open their campaign against Iran on Nov 21.

Former England boss Glenn Hoddle, who guided the team at the 1998 World Cup in France, said that he doubted Chilwell would recover in time.

“I feel for him dreadfully... that one just went. His face went and as he touches the ball he grimaces and looks in real pain. It looks like a nasty one,” he said.

Fellow Blues and defender Reece James has been already ruled out of the World Cup after suffering a knee injury, and Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker is struggling with a groin problem.

The final Fifa deadline for World Cup squads is Nov 13, a week before the tournament kicks off on Nov 20.