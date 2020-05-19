Football: Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi arrested over Covid-19 lockdown breach and bailed out, say reports

LONDON (AFP) - Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi was arrested at the weekend after police responded to a report of an "unwell woman", the British media reported on Monday (May 18).

Police officers and an ambulance arrive at his London home in the early hours of Sunday.

The 19-year-old was arrested and taken into custody before being bailed out and released.

"Police and London ambulance service were called at 03:53hrs on Sunday, 17 May to a report of an unwell woman," a police spokesman said, adding that the woman was taken to hospital.

The reports said Hudson-Odoi was in breach of coronavirus lockdown guidelines.

Chelsea have declined to comment, according to the reports.

Hudson-Odoi made a full recovery after becoming the first English Premier League player to test positive for Covid-19 in March.