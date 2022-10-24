Football: Chelsea still struggling for goals despite Potter's bright start

LONDON – Chelsea are yet to lose in eight games under Graham Potter, but the Blues are still suffering from the lack of firepower that led to Thomas Tuchel’s demise at Stamford Bridge.

Jorginho’s penalty in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Saturday is the only goal Chelsea have managed in their last two games.

Even at the height of Tuchel’s time at Chelsea when they won the Champions League in 2021, goals were at a premium, with their success built on a solid defensive foundation.

The German was sacked seven games into this season, just days after the end of a transfer window where he had a major influence on Chelsea’s recruitment.

Tuchel pushed to be reunited with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after their time together at Borussia Dortmund and also championed the signing of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

But neither have fired consistently for Potter. Sterling is still Chelsea’s top scorer this season with four goals despite his last coming in Potter’s first game in charge against RB Salzburg on Sept 14. Sterling is without a goal or assist in his last five games.

Aubameyang has shown flashes of his predatory best, including in the high point of Potter’s reign so far in consecutive wins over AC Milan to put Chelsea back on track in the Champions League, but has just three goals in nine appearances overall.

The Blues lead Group E with seven points, one more than Salzburg who they face on Tuesday. Victory in Austria will secure qualification for the last 16.

“We were sort of nearly there but lacked the last bit,” said Potter after the draw with United left Chelsea seven points adrift of Premier League leaders Arsenal.

“That is an area as a team where we can do better, in terms of our attacking play. It’s something we can improve.”

He was adamant that he can get the best out of England winger Sterling, saying: “Raheem has the flexibility, ability and quality to play in a number of positions. It’s not straightforward with us losing the players we have so we’re trying to constantly find the right balance and the right solutions but he can help us in a number of positions.”

How Potter must wish he had someone like Erling Haaland, who is set to return to Borussia Dortmund for the first time on Tuesday with new side Manchester City.

The hole the striker left behind is plain to see. While Dortmund moved to plug their leaky defence in the off-season by bringing in likely Germany World Cup centre-back pairing Nico Schlotterbeck and Niklas Suele, the team has struggled up front since the giant Norwegian’s departure.

Haaland scored 86 goals in 89 games in all competitions with Dortmund and has hit the ground running in England, scoring 17 goals in just 11 league appearances with City.