LONDON (AFP) - Chelsea showed some resilience and fight for manager Maurizio Sarri by taking Sunday's (Feb 24) League Cup final with Manchester City to extra-time after a 0-0 draw over 90 minutes at Wembley.

Sarri's side had been thrashed 6-0 by City in the Premier League just two weeks ago, but the Italian's game plan worked as Chelsea restricted the English champions to precious few chances and had the best opportunities themselves on the counter-attack through the lively Eden Hazard.