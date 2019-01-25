Football: Chelsea beat Spurs on penalties to reach League Cup final

LONDON (REUTERS) - Chelsea set up a League Cup final against Manchester City with a penalty shootout victory over Tottenham Hotspur after the tie ended 2-2 on aggregate at Stamford Bridge on Thursday (Jan 24).

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg, Chelsea won 2-1 on the night with N'Golo Kante and Eden Hazard both scoring in the first half to edge them in front.

Fernando Llorente scored with injury-hit Tottenham's only attempt on target to send the clash to penalties.

Eric Dier, hero of England's penalty shootout win over Colombia at the World Cup, and Lucas Moura both missed for Tottenham while Chelsea's spot kicks were perfect.

David Luiz drilled the winning penalty low into the corner to spark celebrations among the home crowd.