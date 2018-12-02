Football: Chelsea beat cellar dwellers Fulham 2-0 with goals from Pedro and sub Loftus-Cheek

(REUTERS) - Goals in each half from Spaniard Pedro and home-grown midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek earned Chelsea a 2-0 win over south-west London rivals Fulham in the English Premier League on Sunday (Dec 2).

N'Golo Kante dispossessed Jean Michael Seri in the middle of the pitch in the fourth minute and sent a perfectly weighted pass to Pedro, who stepped inside and fired low with his left foot into the bottom corner.

Chelsea buzzed round their neighbours' goal for the rest of the half without finding a way through and bottom club Fulham, who won their first game under former Chelsea boss Claudio Ranieri last week, grew in confidence in the second half.

Fulham earned their best chances through the lively Calum Chambers, who forced Kepa Arrizabalaga into two diving saves.

Yet their hopes were snuffed out in the 82nd minute, when Eden Hazard fed substitute Loftus-Cheek and the England midfielder knocked the ball home.

The result lifted Chelsea above Tottenham Hotspur, who inflicted a first defeat of the season on Chelsea last week, and into third in the Premier League - at least until the Arsenal-Tottenham north London derby later on Sunday.