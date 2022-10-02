Football: Chalobah sees red as Newcastle thrash 10-man Fulham 4-1

LONDON - Newcastle United made the most of an early red card for Fulham's Nathaniel Chalobah, thumping their hosts 4-1 in their Premier League clash at Craven Cottage on Saturday to secure their first away win of the season.

Defensive midfielder Chalobah was sent off in the eighth minute for a dangerous challenge on Sean Longstaff that referee Darren England initially deemed only worthy of a yellow card, but he upgraded it to a straight red after a video assistant referee review.

The visitors wasted little time capitalising on his dismissal, Callum Wilson bundling the ball home from close range to open the scoring three minutes later, and Miguel Almiron made it 2-0 in the 33rd minute with a sumptuous left-foot volley.

Things went from bad to worse for Fulham as Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has scored six times in eight league games this season, hobbled off four minutes later with an injury.

Newcastle went into the break 3-0 up after Sean Longstaff reacted quickest to thump home the rebound after teammate Sven Botman's header was turned onto the post by Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Almiron slotted home his second from Joe Willock's precise pass to make it 4-0 12 minutes into the second half, and only the linesman's flag stopped him from completing his hat-trick as he had a goal ruled out for offside in the 69th minute.

Newcastle will be delighted to have scored four times despite playing without record signing Alexander Isak, who missed the game after pulling out of the Sweden squad during the international break due to injury.

Bobby Decordova-Reid scored a late consolation goal for the hosts but it made little difference as Newcastle move into seventh spot on 11 points after eight games, while Fulham are just below them on goal difference. REUTERS