MONACO (AFP) - Cesc Fabregas has completed his move from Chelsea to Ligue 1 strugglers Monaco, a source close to the deal confirmed to AFP on Friday (Jan 11).

The Spain international teams up with former Arsenal temmate Thierry Henry after signing a three-and-a-half-season deal with the Principality club.

Chelsea will receive payments related to Fabregas' performance on the Mediterranean coast, the source added.

