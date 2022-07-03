Football: Causeway rivalry heats up as S'pore, M'sia face off at AFF Women's C'ship

SINGAPORE - An encounter between Singapore and Malaysia is always spicy when the two Causeway rivals meet in any sport, and fans from both teams can expect a thrilling match when the Lionesses face the Malaysians in the opening fixture of the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship on Monday (July 4).

Both sides are aiming to start their campaigns in Manila on a winning note, with tougher opposition looming in Group A in the form of the Philippines, who have qualified for next year's World Cup, four-time winners Thailand, 2008 champions Australia, and Indonesia.

The Lionesses are also looking to end a 15-year drought against Malaysia, with their last victory in an international 'A' fixture coming in 2007 at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup Qualifiers, where they won 1-0. Since then, Singapore have lost all five encounters.

In a pre-match press conference on Sunday, Singapore head coach Stephen Ng said: "We are definitely looking forward to the game - Singapore versus Malaysia is always a very interesting derby fixture. We are very positive and we look forward to getting a result from the opening game.

"We look forward to a good start in this tournament, especially with so many quality teams in the group. We will want to get some good results out of the opening encounter."

Malaysia head coach Jacob Joseph sees their first two games against Singapore and Indonesia, who are ranked 132nd and 95th respectively, as opportunities to get points in a difficult group.

But he also admitted that it will not be an easy as world No. 85 Malaysia have not had many chances to play internationally over the past year.

Their last competition was the qualifiers for the AFC Women's Asian Cup in September last year.

They did not take part in May's SEA Games, while Singapore competed and held their own against teams like Laos (83rd), Myanmar (48th) and five-time SEA Games champions Thailand (43rd) to finish third in the four-team Group B.

In preparation for the upcoming AFF Women's Championship, Malaysia played two friendlies against Bangladesh in June. They lost the first game 6-0, with the second game ending in a goalless draw.

Joseph said: "I know Singapore have got good preparations - they were involved in the SEA Games, played more games and they came back played friendly matches against Hong Kong, which means they are well prepared.

"This game will be a 50-50 game for me, it's not an easy game to beat Singapore."

Despite this, Singapore are under no illusions that Monday's encounter will be easy.