Football: Captain Ramos left out of Spain squad for Euro 2020 but Laporte picked

Sergio Ramos' season at Real Madrid has been blighted by injury.
  Published
    1 hour ago

MADRID (REUTERS, AFP) - Spain captain Sergio Ramos has been left out of the squad for this summer's delayed Euro 2020 tournament by coach Luis Enrique.

The 35-year-old won the last of his 180 caps in March but his season at Real Madrid has been blighted by injury.

Spain coach Luis Enrique, however, has called up centre-back Aymeric Laporte, who recently switched his football nationality.

Real captain Ramos “has not been able to compete this season, especially since January,” the 51-year-old said.

Laporte, a 26-year-old Manchester City defender, was called up to the France squad three times but never made an appearance for Les Bleus.

