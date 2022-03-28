Football: Canadians celebrate as Jamaica rout seals first World Cup berth since 1986

TORONTO (AFP) - Canada qualified for the World Cup for the first time in 36 years on Sunday (March 27) with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Jamaica in Toronto.

Goals from Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan, Junior Hoilett and an Adrian Mariappa own goal secured all three points after Canada dominated against a Jamaica side already eliminated from contention in the Concacaf region's qualifying tournament for this year's Finals in Qatar.

The win sparked wild celebrations at Toronto's 30,000-capacity BMO Field, where an expectant sold-out crowd had gathered to watch Canada clinch World Cup qualification for only the second time, having last appeared at the 1986 Mexico tournament.

In Orlando, Christian Pulisic scored a hat-trick as the United States thrashed Panama 5-1 to all but guarantee their qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

Pulisic scored a pair of first-half penalties – both given against Panama captain Anibal Godoy – before completing his treble with a virtuoso goal in the second half to leave the US with one foot in this year’s Finals in Qatar.

Jesus Ferreira and Paul Arriola scored the other goals for the US in a victory at Orlando’s Exploria Stadium that ended Panama’s hopes of qualifying from the Concacaf region.

The win means the US need only avoid a catastrophically heavy defeat in their final game against Costa Rica on Wednesday to qualify automatically.

Sunday’s rout exorcised the ghost of the USA’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia.

Meanwhile, Canada's English coach John Herdman - who took over the men's team in 2018 after a successful stint in charge of Canada's women's team - said the qualification was proof that Canada was a "football country".

"You know what, you can play in a Champions League final, Canadians can play for Bayern Munich, and now they're going to World Cups," Herdman said in a reference to injured Canada and Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies.

"Canada is a football nation and we better believe it. We're going to keep going. We've only just got started."

After a dominant qualifying campaign had left them three points clear with two games remaining, Canada needed only a point from Sunday's fixture to assure themselves of qualification.

That objective was never in doubt as Canada went on the attack from the whistle.

Larin could have opened the scoring after only five minutes, but his shot after Jonathan David's surging run and pass was well saved by Jamaican goalkeeper Andre Blake.

But Larin made no mistake in the 13th minute to bag Canada's opener.

'Just kept believing'

A lovely team move ended with former Portgual Under-21 international Stephen Eustaquio splitting the Jamaica defence to find Larin, who calmly tucked away the finish to spark raucous celebrations.

The remainder of the half was only a question of when Canada would add to their lead as wave after wave of red-shirted players laid siege to Jamaica's goal.

David should have doubled Canada's lead on 15 minutes, but shot wide from eight yards, and in the 21st minute Buchanan squandered a gilt-edged opportunity, scooping his shot over the bar.