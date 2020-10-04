Football: Callum Wilson double condemns Burnley to third straight defeat

NEWCASTLE, ENGLAND (REUTERS) - A double from Callum Wilson earned Newcastle United their first home win of the new Premier League season with a 3-1 success over Burnley at St James' Park on Saturday (Oct 3), leaving the visitors in the bottom three after three straight defeats.

Allan Saint-Maximin got Newcastle up and running in the 14th minute after twisting and turning to make space for a shot before drilling the ball into the bottom corner.

Burnley improved in the second half and got back on level terms thanks to a fine volley from captain Ashley Westwood just after the hour mark.

However, four minutes later dangerman Saint-Maximin crossed brilliantly to the far post for a tap-in by Wilson who then converted a 77th minute penalty after goalkeeper Nick Pope miscontrolled the ball and brought down substitute Ryan Fraser.

Wilson's fourth goal this season wrapped up the points as Newcastle moved up to sixth in the table after taking seven points from their opening four games.

Burnley dropped to second-bottom after a third defeat from their three games, with manager Sean Dyche hoping to bring in much-needed signings before the transfer window shuts on Monday.

"Our focus and concentration has to be there all the time in the Premier League," Dyche said. "We did not look emotionally right and ready for the challenge.

"We have still got four important players missing. We will work with the players, with what we've got, and see what we can get done (in the transfer market)."

Newcastle came into the game having had only three shots on target in their opening three games, albiet scoring from all of them, but the brilliant Saint-Maximin eased their nerves early on while remaining a handful in the north-east rain.

"I try to do my best for my team," he told Sky Sports.

"I'm happy to win this game and give my team more confidence."