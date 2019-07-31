Football: Call me coach, not manager, says Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino

LONDON (DPA) - Mauricio Pochettino believes he should be called Tottenham's coach, rather than manager, because he is not in charge of transfers.

"Sell, buy players, sign contract, not sign contract - I think it is not in my hands, it's in the club's hands and (chairman) Daniel Levy," The Guardian quoted Pochettino as saying.

"The club need to change my title and description. Of course I am the boss deciding the strategic play, but in another area I don't know. Today, I feel like I am the coach."

Tottenham beat Real Madrid 1-0 in a friendly on Tuesday (July 30).

Asked about the future of full-back Danny Rose, linked with a move away, Pochettino said it was not his job.

"I am not in charge (of transfers) and I know nothing about the situation of my players. I am only coaching them and trying to get the best from them."

Tottenham signed midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon for a club-record fee this month, but that was only their second signing since January 2018.

Pochettino signed a new five-year contract at Tottenham last year but admitted he might have left had the club won the Champions League final in June, a match they lost 2-0 to Liverpool.

But the Argentinian said he was delighted with the way his squad have been working in recent weeks.

"From the beginning of pre-season the group has been fantastic and I am so happy," he said.