Football: Burnley stretch losing run to four games with 1-0 defeat by Wolves, who enter top half of EPL table

(REUTERS) - Burnley dropped to second bottom of the English Premier League standings, after suffering a fourth successive league defeat in a 1-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Sunday (Sept 16).

After Wolves missed several chances in the first half, Raul Jimenez pounced in the 61st minute to break the deadlock with his second goal of the season.

Burnley pressed for a leveller, but lacked any real threat in attack, mustering just two tame shots on target in the entire match.

Newly promoted Wolves continue to look at home in the top flight and sit in the top half of the table with eight points from five games.

The last time Burnley lost four in a row they were relegated.

Wolves visit Manchester United next, while Burnley host Bournemouth.