Football: Burnley knocked out of FA Cup by Bournemouth

LONDON (AFP) - Burnley suffered a surprise FA Cup fifth round exit as second tier Bournemouth won 2-0 at Turf Moor on Tuesday (Feb 8).

Sean Dyche's side fell behind to Sam Surridge's first half goal and Junior Stanislas finished them off with a late penalty.

The Clarets are now without a win in four matches in all competitions after failing to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2003.

While their loss to Championship promotion chasers Bournemouth was embarrassing, it will be forgotten if Dyche ensures Burnley retain their Premier League status.

Burnley are currently 17th in the Premier League, sitting eight points clear of the relegation zone.

It was a rare memorable moment as a manger for Jonathan Woodgate, who is serving as Bournemouth's caretaker manager following Jason Tindall's sacking.

Woodgate often spoke to Dyche for advice when the former Leeds defender had his disappointing spell as Middlesbrough boss and the pupil got the better of his mentor on a freezing night in Lancashire.

Dyche made eight changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Brighton on Saturday and Burnley looked disjointed as a result.

Bournemouth were on top in the first half and Phillip Billing should have done better than fire wastefully wide from Surridge's cutback.

Surridge showed him how to do it as Bournemouth took the lead in the 21st minute.

Jack Stacey made an over-lapping run onto David Brooks' pass before squaring to Surridge, who slotted high into the empty net from close-range.

Burnley winger Dwight McNeil forced a good save from Asmir Begovic with his 20-yard blast soon after half-time.

Grimacing with frustration on the touchline, Dyche's angst increased when Matej Vydra's miscued shot fell to Jay Rodriguez and the Burnley forward somehow managed to scoop over from six yards.

Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma flicked a header just wide of the far post from a corner.

Dyche sent on Ashley Barnes, Matt Lowton and Joel Mumbongo in the closing stages.

But Burnley lacked any cutting edge and Woodgate's team delivered the knockout blow in the 88th minute.

Surridge was fouled in the area by Kevin Long and Stanislas stepped up to convert the spot-kick.