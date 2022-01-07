Football: Bundesliga rivals look to trim gap behind Covid-hit Bayern

BERLIN (AFP) - The Bundesliga resumes Friday (Jan 7) after the winter break with the clubs trailing Covid-hit league leaders Bayern Munich looking to narrow the huge points gap in the table.

Bayern hold a nine-point lead ahead of Friday's home match against Borussia Moenchengladbach, but the coronavirus has decimated the Munich squad.

Winger Alphonso Davies on Wednesday became the ninth Bayern player to test positive.

Defender Lucas Hernandez and club captain Manuel Neuer are also both in quarantine on the Maldives having tested positive on separate luxury holidays.

Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic said that in addition to injuries, at one stage this week the club was down to ten outfield players and two goalkeepers.

However, Bayern have boosted their squad with players from their reserve team and Under-19 side.

"My job is to prepare the team as if the match will take place - that's what I am assuming," Bayern head coach Julian Nagelsmann said Thursday.

"We still have a starting eleven with a lot of world-class players and is very, very good."

Star forwards Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Mueller and Serge Gnabry are all set to feature.

Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich could make his first appearance after nine weeks sidelined by Covid.

The match is set to take place behind closed doors.

Nagelsmann has recalled midfielders Arijon Ibrahimovic and Paul Wanner, both 16, who were with the Germany Under-17 squad in Spain.

Either, if they come on, could become the youngest Bundesliga player in Bayern's history.