Football: Brother of Tottenham's Ivorian player Serge Aurier shot dead in France

PARIS (REUTERS) - The younger brother of Tottenham Hotspur's Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier has been shot dead in France, the English Premier League club said on Monday (July 13).

The brother, Christopher Aurier, 26, who was also a footballer, was shot at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning in the southern French city of Toulouse, according to La Depeche, a French media outlet.

The suspected gunman fled the scene and is being sought by the police, according to a French police source.

Serge Aurier, who is 27, joined Spurs in 2017 from French club Paris St-Germain.

In a message posted on Twitter, Tottenham said: "Everybody at the club sends their sincerest condolences to Serge and his family. Our thoughts are with them all."