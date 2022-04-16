Football: Brighton's 90th-minute winner dents Spurs' top-four hopes

Tottenham's Eric Dier in action with Brighton's Leandro Trossard (right) at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on April 16, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
LONDON (REUTERS) - Tottenham Hotspur blew a chance to strengthen their grip on fourth place in the Premier League as they suffered a 1-0 home defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (April 16).

Antonio Conte's side produced a lacklustre display and looked set for a frustrating stalemate before Leandro Trossard made things even worse with a 90th-minute winner.

After four successive wins, the pre-match mood in north London was one of optimism but Tottenham's performance was in stark contrast to the bright spring sunshine.

They managed only one goal attempt in a dismal first half in which Brighton were by far the better side.

Spurs showed a little more urgency after the break with Son Heung-min twice having shots blocked, but Brighton always carried the greater goal threat and deservedly took the points when Trossard cut in from the left and beat Hugo Lloris with a low angled shot with the outside of his foot.

Tottenham stay fourth with 57 points, just three points ahead of Arsenal who have two games in hand and play later on Saturday at Southampton.

