Football: Brighton slip to humiliating defeat at home to Bournemouth

BRIGHTON, England (REUTERS) - A humiliating 5-0 defeat to Bournemouth at the Amex Stadium on Saturday (April 13) left Brighton & Hove Albion still very much embroiled in a Premier League relegation battle.

Having won just twice all year in the Premier League, Brighton have been dragged into the scrap at the bottom and they fell behind to Dan Gosling's 33rd-minute strike - his first league goal of the season.

Ryan Fraser's fine finish after a swift Bournemouth counter attack 10 minutes into the second half doubled the visitors' advantage.

Brighton's miserable afternoon continued as Anthony Knockaert was given a straight red card for a nasty lunge in the 68th minute.

There was no way back for Brighton after that, with David Brooks making sure of a first win in four league games for Bournemouth in the 74th minute. Callum Wilson's and Junior Stanislas's late goals completed the rout for the visitors.

Another home defeat means Brighton remain five points clear of Cardiff in 18th, having played a game less, with the pair meeting next in a crucial relegation battle, while Bournemouth moved on to 41 points and are all but safe.